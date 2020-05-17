HILDRETH, Mary Catherine "Maureen," 79, passed away at her Richmond, Va., home on May 11, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born on November 27, 1940, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Alexander and Kathleen Kelly Douds. Her parents were Irish immigrants from Annagh, County Kerry, Ireland and Ballamina, County Antrim, Ireland. By the toil of their hands and through joy and loss, they raised their family on the west side of Buffalo, instilling in their children the values of faith, family, love, sacrifice and hard work. Maureen graduated from Annunciation High School in 1957. She attended D'Youville College's teaching program, where she taught elementary education in Catholic schools while preparing to become a nun. Maureen was a woman of faith but fortunately for her offspring, she decided as a novice to pursue a different path. Maureen married Andrew Roger Hildreth in 1970, and they have two children, Joshua Hildreth of Washington, D.C. (Richard Robinson) and Kathleen Hildreth (Eric Sokolove) of Alexandria, Va. Over the years, the family lived in Schenectady, N.Y., Flemington, N.J., Minnetonka, Minn., Riverside, Ill. and finally retired to Richmond, Va. Maureen is remembered most in her life for her strength of person and her ability to form deep, powerful connections to those she met along the path of her life. She frequently reminded loved ones, "Never judge another person until you have walked miles in their shoes." Not known for being on time, Maureen was a force of nature who always made time and space to provide counsel, requested or not, to anyone. Her advice was usually welcome as she managed to deliver it with love and wit. She is also remembered for her love of home. The first sound her son remembers is that of the vacuum. Maureen found immense joy in making her home and garden beautiful places to welcome family and friends. She was a blackbelt shopper who never tired of looking for gifts or a crisp white blouse. Maureen was also blessed with the gift of occasioning. She rarely missed opportunities to celebrate joyful events. She set a beautiful table and never worried about adding the last-minute guest. The joys of others became her joys. Her faith manifested in volunteering in her children's Catholic schools, church festivals and social justice activities. Her faith was comfortable with questions, accepting the unknown and trusting above all other things that God is love. Maureen is also survived by two adored grandchildren, Charles and Elena Sokolove; beloved siblings, Julia Barrows (Tom) of Durham, N.C., Alexander Douds (Barbara) of Oakton, Va. and Kathleen Loncher (John) of Grand Island, N.Y.; and sister-in-law, Christine Douds of Amhurst, N.Y. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends near and far. The family wishes to express its gratitude for the compassionate care that was given by the Massey Cancer Center & Hospice of Virginia. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Bridget Catholic Church, Richmond, Va., in late May. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the service will be private, but will be available for remote viewing. Please refer to Blileys.com for condolences. As a way of sharing in the joyful celebration, the family invites you to dress in your brightest clothes and take photos of yourself in a garden on May 29. Please post your photos to Andrew Roger Hildreth on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, Massey Cancer Center or St. Bridget Catholic Heart Workcamp.View online memorial
