HILL, Angela "Angie," age 89, died Monday, February 3, 2020. She grew up in Short Hills, New Jersey, with her mother and stepfather, Anna Christie and Dudley Voorhees; and her father and stepmother, Marion "Bud" and Janet Seiler, in Fair Haven, New Jersey. Angie, a.k.a. "Grammie," is survived by four children from her first marriage to Harlan Manweiler, Greg (and wife, Carole) Manweiler, Christie (and husband, Dick) Jones, Nancy (and husband, Matt) Malone and Dan (and wife, Lynn) Manweiler. Together, they gifted her with nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She married Robert "Bob" Hill (deceased) in 1976 and together, they enjoyed 43 passion-filled years of farming, sailing, traveling, ballroom dancing and socializing. They also enjoyed family time with her children and grandchildren; and with his son, Gary; and granddaughter, Rebecca Snyder. Among Angie's many passions was her lifelong love of sailing and she served as the first female commodore of the Rappahannock River Yacht Club. She was also a successful realtor, officer of the Midlothian Women's Club and an experienced bridge player. She was actively involved in her church and other civic activities over the years and passionate about her family time, offering a "Grandkids Week" every year for her grandchildren that served up countless memories of fun at the river. She always strived for family connectivity and founded an annual Christmas gathering that has become a family tradition. Her lively wit and passion for life will long be missed and remembered. A service will be held for Angie on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road and Midlothian. In lieu of flowers, your gift to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.woodyfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00AM-11:45AM
11:00AM-11:45AM
Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
