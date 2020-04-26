HILL, BARBARA

HILL, Mrs. Barbara, age 73, of Richmond, departed this life April 21, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Harron Fells; one son, Cenvonal Fells; one granddaughter, Shanice Woodhouse; one sister, Rhonda Hill Wilson (Rick); one brother, Ronald Hill; a host of nieces, nephews; and cousins, among them a devoted, Herman Jefferson; and other relatives and friends among them, Janet Gordon and Amanda Robinson. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Hill can be viewed from 11 to 7 p.m. on Monday. Funeral services private. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…