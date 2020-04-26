HILL, BARBARA

HILL, Mrs. Barbara, age 73, of Richmond, departed this life April 21, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Harron Fells; one son, Cenvonal Fells; one granddaughter, Shanice Woodhouse; one sister, Rhonda Hill Wilson (Rick); one brother, Ronald Hill; a host of nieces, nephews; and cousins, among them a devoted, Herman Jefferson; and other relatives and friends among them, Janet Gordon and Amanda Robinson. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Hill can be viewed from 11 to 7 p.m. on Monday. Funeral services private. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.

