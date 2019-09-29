HILL, Barry, 60, of Richmond, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He graduated from Highland Springs High School and he continued his education at J. Sergeant Reynolds Community College. Barry played football and was an All-Metro Player. He was a member of the Air National Guard. Barry worked for the Harley Davidson Co. for 11 years. He is survived by his parents, Lindy D. Hill and June S. Hill; daughter, Lauren N. Hill; and sister, Lynn Hill. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Online condolences may be made to nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
