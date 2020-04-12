HILL, Bessie Walker, departed this life Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Melvin Hill; two daughters, Sandra McDonald (Toney) and Pamela Walker; four siblings, Freddie, James, Edith and Chauncey Walker; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Monday, April 13, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
