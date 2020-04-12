HILL, Deloris Rebecca Sturdavant, ascended into Heaven to be with the Lord Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her devoted son, Wilbert Weldon Hill; a devoted great-nephew, Jerry Gregg Scarborough Jr. (Cassandra); nieces, Denise Antoinette S. Johnson, Bernadette L. Rogers and Betty Jean Pittman; great-great-niece, Ayanna A. Scarborough; cousins, Eileen Jackson, Theodore Byrdsong, Karen Byrdsong, Gregory Byrdsong and Bessie "Cookie" Coleman; and a host of other loving relatives and friends including her special extended family members, Deacon Mel and Mrs. Denise Harris. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place from 12 to 8 p.m. on both Monday, April 13, 2020 and Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Due to the restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral service for Mrs. Hill will be held privately. The service however can be viewed via live internet stream beginning at 12 noon on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the following URL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6j45hyxuAUFy-e4PS0Jong. In addition, please note that a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it's appropriate for all family members and friends to attend.View online memorial
