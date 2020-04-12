HILL, E. J. Jr., 89, was born and raised in Baird, Texas. He met his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Anne "Dotsy" Phillips, while concluding his bachelor's degree in engineering at Texas Tech. They married in 1952 and moved frequently through the years of E. J.'s 40-year career as an electrical and aerospace engineer for Boeing. A significant part of his career was as a sub-contractor for NASA during the Apollo, Skylab and Space Shuttle years. E. J. was strongly committed to his Christian faith, and to his family. He served as an elder in multiple Presbyterian congregations. He recorded and shared tapes of many Christian services and conferences over the years. Both of his sons serve as Presbyterian pastors. The Hills moved from Texas to Richmond's Crossings at Bon Air in 2013 to be near family. E. J. provided constant, loving support to his wife in her final years as she suffered from Alzheimer's. He died on April 6, 2020, from the effects of a neurological disorder that limited him in recent years. E. J. was predeceased by his wife, Dotsy; and by two infant sons. He is survived by his sons, Keith (Sarah) of Richmond and Kirby (Nancy) of Glenside, Pa.; by his grandchildren, Lindsay Sherrard, Dorothy Hood, Anna Beth Strong, Grace Hill and Jordan Hill; and by eight great-grandchildren. His sister, Anne Davis, preceded him in death. He is survived by his other sisters, Em Young and Ernestine Goodrich. Dates for a memorial service in Richmond and burial in Baird, Texas have not been set. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Giles Presbyterian Church in Richmond, where E. J. greatly enjoyed membership in his last years.View online memorial
