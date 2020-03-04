HILL, Evelyn Christian, widow of S. Winfield Hill, died March 1, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury Richmond. She was born January 1, 1924, to Bessie Waddill Christian and Louis Coleman Christian of Woodbourne in Charles City County. She was the youngest of their seven children. She was preceded in death by her siblings, John C. Christian Sr., Catherine C. Darnell, Clara C. Murchison, Nan C. English, Louis C. Christian Jr. and Betty C. Arnold. A lifelong Presbyterian, Evelyn married Winfield on March 1, 1952, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Charles City. She died on what would have been their 68th wedding anniversary. Upon moving to Richmond, Evelyn and Winfield joined Second Presbyterian Church, where they were active for many years. Evelyn served on the diaconate, taught Sunday school and was a member of Presbyterian Women and the Art Committee. She also was active in the organization of Richmond Hill Retreat Center. Evelyn donated the Tower Bell at Second Presbyterian in memory of her late husband. It was dedicated February 5, 1995, a century-and-a-half after the church was built. Evelyn attended Farmville State Teachers College, now Longwood University, and enjoyed a successful career as travel coordinator at Southern States Cooperative. She was a member of the Valentine Museum Guild, Daughters of the American Revolution, National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, The Jamestowne Society, The Woman's Club and the Country Club of Virginia. Evelyn was a wonderful story-teller, and her gracious manner and intellect were unmatched. "Evelyn was always the smartest one in the room," a niece-in-law said. Her legendary Kentucky bourbon candy, a recipe she and a friend concocted when they worked at Southern States, was a much-anticipated Christmas gift. The candy was equaled only by her Scottish shortbread. Evelyn is survived by many nephews, nieces and godchildren who all adored her. The family is thankful to the staff at Westminster Canterbury, especially in Parsons Health Care and Pavilion, for their tenderness, compassion and kindness. A memorial service will be held Monday, March 9, at 1 p.m. in the Montague Chapel at Westminster Canterbury. Burial in Hollywood Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Second Presbyterian Church, 5 N. Fifth St., Richmond, Va. 23219 or Bethany Memorial Association, P.O. Box 92, Charles City, Va. 23030.View online memorial
