HILL, Gale E., 64, of Richmond, departed this life on July 7, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy. A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
