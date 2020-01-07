HILL, Joan Burton, 85, of Burkeville, Virginia, passed away on January 4, 2020. She is survived by her children, Debra Jo Hill of Lynchburg, Kimberly Conant (Thumber) of Burkeville; grandchildren, Jamie Scott Hill (Kathy) of Lynchburg, April Dawn Hill of Tacoma, Washington, Crystal Louise Barron (Charles), Stephanie Della German (Shawn) of Burkeville, Mark Andrew Crater Jr. (Tabitha) of Crewe; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Ernestine Forrester (George) of Tappahannock. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, at Westview Cemetery in Farmville, Va. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 7, 6 to 8 p.m., at Jennings-McMillian Funeral Home. Online condolences at jennings-mcmillianfuneralhome.com.
