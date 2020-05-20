HILL, John Frank, 83, of Richmond, gained his wings on May 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Andrew and Zora Hill; sister, Cordelia Hodges; and brother, Andrew Hill Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Gloria Hill; two daughters, Cordelia Jenkins (Kim) and Greta Lewis; two sisters, Catherine Noble of Atlanta, Ga. and Rachel Lee (Raymond) of King and Queen County; six grandchildren, Keondrea, Ashante, Khristian, J'Mere, Dezmond and Devin; four bonus grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two goddaughters, Rev. Belinda Cosby and Sharon Cottrell; four sisters-in-law, one devoted, Shirley Wells; and two brothers-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Graveside services will be held 12 noon Friday, May 22, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JOHN HILL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.