HILL, LEILA

HILL, Lelia M., 94, of N. Chesterfield, Va., departed this life on August 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry C. Hill Sr.; and sons, Henry C. Jr. and Reginald Hill. She is survived by two daughters, Frances H. Gregory (Clayton) and Regina Harris; one granddaughter, Margo White (Steve); four grandsons, Bernard Peyton Jr. (Dr. Rita Wright), Keith Hill (Betsy), Michael Hill (Robin) and Dante Harris; a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Wilson & Associates'-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Moore Street Baptist Church, 1408 W. Leigh St. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial