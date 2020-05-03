HILL, MARVIN "HONEY"

HILL, Marvin Eugene "Honey," departed this life April 29, 2020, at age 94. Marvin was preceded in death by his wife of more than 60 years, Jean Singleton Hill. He was a beloved uncle to dozens of nieces and nephews and had many friends. Marvin was a lifelong member of Pine Street Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon Emeritus. A Navy veteran of World War II, he served on the USS Harry E. Hubbard (DD-748) in the Pacific Theatre. Following his military service, he was a long-term employee of Sears Roebuck. He spent a lifetime in service to God, his family and his church, always the first to offer help to family and friends in need. Memorial contributions and remembrances would be welcome, directed to Pine Street Baptist Church, 400 S. Pine Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. A private interment was conducted in Hollywood Cemetery May 1. A celebration of his life and service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
