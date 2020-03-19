HILL, Mary Williams, affectionately known as Robin, passed March 16, 2020. Robin graduated from Petersburg High School in 1977. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted husband of 36 years, Alvin D. Hill Jr.; loving children, Alvin L. Hill and Ebony H. Davis (Micah); and a host other relatives and friends. Service will be held 11 a.m. March 21, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va. Rev. Alvin Hill, eulogist. Interment in Oakwood Cemetery. Watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.View online memorial
