HILL, OLIVER JR, Ph.D.

HILL, Oliver White Jr., Ph.D., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was the son of legendary civil rights lawyer Oliver W. Hill Sr. and Beresenia Hill, a devoted educator. Oliver, nicknamed Duke, was a Professor of Psychology and held several positions at Virginia State University, including Chair of the Psychology Department and Dean of the College of Natural and Health Sciences. He is survived by his wife, Renee; and three children, Jananda, Maia and Jamaa; as well as three grandchildren, Jelani, Julian and Jaden; and a wealth of loving friends and extended family. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Scotts Funeral Chapel, 116 East Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to FeedMore or Nationz Foundation (nationzfoundationrva.org). Online guestbook and live streaming of the service at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
