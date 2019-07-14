HILL, Rita A., 89 years old, of Henrico County, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Raymond P. Hill. They were both originally from Fall River, Mass. Rita had several careers, beginning as a legal secretary and later as a real estate agent and also a furniture salesperson. She and her husband, Ray successfully raised three children, Sharon H. Holcombe (Fairfax, Va.), James B. Hill (Chesterfield, Va.) and Hugh F. Hill (Henrico, Va.). She is also survived by a son-in-law, Richard Holcombe; and a daughter-in-law, Pam Hill. She has four grandchildren, Ben Roth, Kate Lyons, Gabe Hill and Nora Hill; and one great-grandchild, Olivia Lyons. Services will be held at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road on Friday, July 19, at 11 a.m.View online memorial