HILL, ROBERT "BOB"

HILL, Robert George "Bob." Deceased October 7, 2019. Born in 1928, in Pennsylvania of English parents, Bob's father died in 1938. His mother took him and his brother, Harry back to Plymouth, England, where they lived through the bombings of World War II. They came back to the U.S. in 1945, where he served over 22 years as an Attache Technical Assistant. He was stationed in Germany, Lebanon, Japan and the Congo. He and his two grown children, Barbara and Gary, lived in Charlottesville, Virginia, where Bob went into civil service at the Foreign Science and Technology Center as a highly-rewarded intelligence expert. Forty-three years ago, he married Angela Seiler Manweiler, who had four grown children. They bought a farm near Monticello, raising horses and cattle. After retirement, they moved to the river and sailed the Chesapeake Bay. In 1999, they moved to the Richmond area, where they danced, traveled, played golf and enjoyed their extended family. Memorial service information will be provided at a later date.