HILL, SHAMAR JR.

HILL, Shamar L. Jr., born on November 1, 2016, to proud parents, Shamar Hill Sr. and Shaniqua Allen; Shamar was suddenly taken away on February 1, 2020. Shamar leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Shaniqua and Shamar; grandparents, Kathy Allen, Doretha Jones; brother, Jermaine Carstarphen; sisters, Kamari Hill, Ni'Aveya Allen, Len'Naveya Smith and Len'niesha Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A funeral service will be Monday, February 10, 2020, at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle, 900 Decatur Street, at 12:30 p.m. Rev. Dr. Robert A. Winfree officiating.View online memorial
