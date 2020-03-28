HILL, William Jennings Sr., 86, of Mechanicsville, a devoted family man, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Aileen C. Hill; and a daughter, Sherri Dixon. Mr. Hill is survived by three children, the Rev. William J. Hill Jr., Cynthia Moir and Pamela C. Cosgrove; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one on the way. Mr. Hill was a veteran of the U.S. Army and he lived and worked his entire life in the Richmond area. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial
