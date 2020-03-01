HILLIARD, CARROLL "C.P."

HILLIARD, Carroll Peyton "C.P.," left this earth on February 25, 2020, after a year and a half long-battle with cancer. Although chemo and radiation eliminated all of the cancer, those same treatments left him with a miserable quality of life. He was at peace with his choice to die with dignity through Hospice of Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Newton Hilliard and Virginia C. Hamilton; three brothers, Robert "Icey," William "Billy" and Wilmer "Bootsie"; one daughter, Deborah; and three previous wives, Brigette, Alethia and Lynette. C.P. is survived by three daughters, Bella, Denise and Delores with son-in-law, Wayne; five grandchildren, Austin, Jeremy, Jennifer, Jacqueline and Josephine; six great-grandchildren; niece, Ginger; nephews, Robert "Dudy" and Wayne "Bubba"; two sisters-in-law, Bootsie and Bunny; and his fiancee, Mary Ann Dunaway. C.P. was born and raised in Richmond and lived here until he moved to Northern Neck (Topping and Kilmarnock) in 1985. He was in the Army from 1959 to 1969 as a staff sergeant and was deployed to Vietnam in 1966 to 1967. He obtained his diesel mechanic certification through an apprenticeship program at the VA Medical Center. He worked at Cummins and UPS as a lead diesel mechanic before opening his own shop, C.P.'s Custom Pipes in Richmond and later Hilliard's Brake and Muffler in Kilmarnock. He was a member of the American Legion and proud to be a Vietnam vet. He loved being on the water, his boats, motorcycles, cars and women. Now he can rest in peace. He chose to have his visitation during his last weeks on earth rather than later at a funeral home. His ashes will be scattered in the Rappahannock River. Thanks to all of his friends and family for their thoughts, prayers and time spent with C.P. He truly enjoyed it.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Beehive, 8 feet long, discovered in ceiling of Richmond apartment
-
Richmond councilwoman calls for FBI investigation of city after top donor's development stalls
-
Family of 5 from Virginia killed in collision with wrong-way I-95 driver in Georgia
-
Developer seeks to buy Navy Hill land from Richmond and upgrade Coliseum for mixed-use development
-
D.C. sniper Malvo and Virginia agree to end Supreme Court case after Northam signs sentencing law