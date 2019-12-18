HILLIS, Asey "Jack" Roosevelt, 86, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, with family at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Asey and Jessie Mae; brother, Jimmy; great-granddaughter, Leila; and brother-in-law, Warren. He is survived by his wife, of 63 years, Joan; sisters-in-law, Ruth and Lynn; daughters, Janet, Julie (Paul) and Jill (Alan); seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and dog, Samson. Jack was fondly known by many as "The Candy Man" from his years as a salesman for Schrafft Candy Co. He started his own brokerage company, JB Sales, which his wife, Joan and Jack ran until their retirement. Jack was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast. He loved his family, walking his dog, working in his yard and working on his Caddy. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.View online memorial