HILLSMAN, Elizabeth Perry Marshall, 68, a much beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and dear friend, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. "Bitsy" was a kind, selfless, sweet and loving person with a smile that brightened up the room. Her laugh was joyous and contagious, and her spirit was pure. She was an excellent listener and always made you feel important. Bitsy loved life, lived everyday to its fullest and took both the ups and downs with a positive attitude and grace. She could always find the good in anything or anyone. Bitsy was also an avid walker, taking the power-walk to another level. She was often spotted on Grove Avenue passing the joggers. Growing up, Bitsy enjoyed long summers in Nahant, Mass. with her family. She married her high school sweetheart, Bruce, and together they provided a loving and happy home for their three daughters. Later in life, Bitsy married Jim Hillsman. They had wonderful times together, traveling, golfing and simply enjoying life with their beloved friends, children and grandchildren. Bitsy was a graduate of St. Catherine's School and Hollins University. Her career as a teacher included multiple years at St. Stephen's Preschool and over 20 years at St. Christopher's School. Bitsy maintained a reputation as a kind and caring educator truly invested in all of her students. She also served as a volunteer for the Junior League of Richmond and was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, The Woman's Club and The Country Club of Virginia. Bitsy was preceded in death by her father, Henry Haines Perry Jr. and mother, Marjorie Frazier Elliott; and husband of 35 years, Bruce Montgomery Marshall. She is survived by her husband, James Overton Hillsman and his family; her three devoted daughters, Elizabeth Keith Marshall Dillard, Katherine Marshall Stikeleather and husband, James Gudger Stikeleather IV and Polly Marshall Taylor and husband, Rawleigh William Downman Taylor IV. She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Perry Glass and husband, George and Anne Andrews Pace and husband, Mac; and five grandchildren, Isabelle, Harty, Elle, Dot and Bruce, who affectionately called her "Bits." A private interment will be held with a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to one of the following, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, St. Catherine's School or the Bruce M. Marshall 1969 Memorial Scholarship at St. Christopher's School.View online memorial
