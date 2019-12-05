HILTON, Malcolm Eugene, age 90, of Tappahannock, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1929, to James and Bertie Hilton. Malcolm retired after 30 years of service from the United States Postal Service in Tappahannock, where he was the postmaster. He is survived by his wife, Judy Dunn Hilton; a son, Tim Saunders of Tappahannock; a daughter, Dawn Berry (Kevin) of Ashland; a brother, James Hilton Jr. of Tappahannock; and three grandchildren, Caroline, Campbell and Tucker. A private memorial service will be held at a later date; however, the family will host a reception at Tappahannock United Methodist Church on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 289 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, Va. 22560.View online memorial