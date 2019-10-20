HINERMAN, Lois Dorsey, 93, was called to our Heavenly Father on October 2, 2019, following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Jack Elvin Hinerman; son, Gregory D. Hinerman; son-in-law, Dana L. Christopher; parents, O.E. and Rosa B. Hughes Dorsey; brothers, Earl Dorsey Jr., A. Brooke Dorsey and Aldace L. Dorsey; and sister, Doris D. Froehlich. She is survived by her sons, Keith A. Hinerman and Marc L. Hinerman (Susan); daughter, Amy H. Christopher; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl L. Hinerman; grandchildren, Gabriel (Rebekah), Brook (David), Stephanie (Laura), Jennifer (Jason), Sarah, William and Candice (Arthur); and 10 great-grandchildren. Lois was born at Burnsville, W.Va., on November 23, 1925, and later as a young child moved with her family to Huntington, W.Va. In Huntington, she attended Simms Elementary School, Lincoln Junior High School and Huntington East High School graduating from East High in the class of 1943 as Valedictorian. She attended Marshall College (University) and the Wiseman Business School and as a young woman was employed by the law firm of Campbell & McNeer (Campbell Woods). She married Jack on July 17, 1949 and then concentrated her energies on raising her family. Lois was an active member of Seventh Avenue UMC. She also participated in the PTA, Cub Scouts and the Women's Society of Christian Service. In 1973, the Hinermans moved to Highland Springs, Va., where Lois and her family became members of Centenary UMC (Richmond). She participated with the Highland Springs High School Band Boosters as well as volunteering at the high school. She most recently resided at The Hermitage with Jack, where she greatly enjoyed her relationships with the other residents and loving caregivers. The family expresses their appreciation to The Hermitage and its staff for the caring environment that Lois and Jack experienced at this senior facility. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at The Hermitage Richmond, 1600 Westwood Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to The Samaritan Fund, c/o The Hermitage Richmond or to Centenary UMC, 411 East Grace St., Richmond, Va. 23219.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
