HINES, Dr. Carolyn Walker, the daughter of the late George E. and Melva T. Walker, peacefully transitioned to Glory early Friday morning, December 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital after a valiant, 10-month battle with cancer. Even in death, Carolyn is still giving, as she donated her remains to the Virginia State Anatomical Program for medical research. She loved her family and helping people was her mantra. Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William A. Hines; and her brothers, James T. Walker and George E. Walker Jr. She is survived by her children, Kimberly H. Bullock (T.C.) of Glen Allen, Virginia and Michael A. Hines of Washington, D.C.; and her grandchildren, Symone and Olyvia Bullock. She also leaves her sisters, Dr. Violet A. Henighan, Geraldine Walker Woodley (James) and Angela Walker East (Michael); devoted in-laws, Elsie Hines, Robert Hines (Jackie), Reginald Hines (Dominique), Frances M. Walker and Thelma Walker Winfield (Robert); many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, along with a plethora of family, extended family, devoted friends and innumerous work-related associates and relationships. The family requests no flowers or cards. To honor Carolyn's memory, please make donations to The Northern Neck Chapter of the Boys and Girls Club in Kilmarnock, Virginia.View online memorial
