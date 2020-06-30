HINES, James R., 86, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on June 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Hines. He is survived by two daughters, Beverlyn P. Hines and Valerie Davis (Eugene); five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Bessie Butler; one niece, Linda Wilson (Willie); and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia, Va. Pastor Barry Winston, eulogist.View online memorial
Service information
Jul 2
Celebration of Life
Thursday, July 2, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia
10300 Pridesville Rd.
Amelia, VA 23002
10300 Pridesville Rd.
Amelia, VA 23002
Jul 2
Interment
Thursday, July 2, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia
10300 Pridesville Rd.
Amelia, VA 23002
10300 Pridesville Rd.
Amelia, VA 23002
