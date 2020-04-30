HINES, Nancy Helen Reed, 66, of Richmond, Virginia, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on April 27, 2020. She was born on December 13, 1953, in Huntington, West Virginia. Nancy was the youngest child of the late Boyd Alvin and Phyllis Alexander Reed, and was preceded in death by her foster brother, Frank (Amelia) Salyers of Kentucky. Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Rich; and cherished son, David; her father-in-law, Elbert R. Hines; her brother, John (Diana) Reed in Kentucky; her sister, Ann (Bart) Jones in Alabama; and her sister, Margaret (Neil) Bell in Tennessee. She is also survived by eight nieces and nephews, 11 grandnieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, several cousins and many devoted friends. Nancy was a 1972 graduate of McDowell High School, McDowell, Kentucky, where she was valedictorian, played in the band and was a cheerleader. She attended Georgetown College in Kentucky, where she was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority. Nancy graduated from the Physical Therapy Department of the University of Kentucky. She worked at Pikeville Hospital in Kentucky before moving to Richmond, Virginia, where she obtained her Master of Science in Physical Therapy from the Medical College of Virginia (Virginia Commonwealth University). Nancy then worked in her physical therapy practice for several years. Nancy was a member of West End Presbyterian Church, where she worked with the Junior and Senior High Youth and helped lead several mission trips abroad. Most recently, Nancy was a leader in her small group women's Bible study and joyfully served as a teacher of the four-year-old class at WEPC Community Preschool. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at a later date. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 1, at 11 a.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations to WEPC Community Preschool, 9008 Quioccasin Rd., Richmond, Virginia 23229. Our thanks are extended to Mark Broughton, Tanya Collier, Tasha Jones and Jessica Harrison of Care Family- Broughton Group for their kindness and gentle care of Nancy during this difficult season.View online memorial
