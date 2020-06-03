HINGST, Ronald A., peacefully passed from this life into the next on May 30, 2020, at the age of 82, in Manakin-Sabot, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Virginia Clarkson Hingst and August G. Hingst; and his son, Daniel David Hingst. He is survived by his loving with of 61 years, Kathleen Picard Hingst; and his children, Ellen Elizabeth Hingst, Steven Hingst, Susan Hingst, Gary (Erin) Hingst, Mary (Ken) Thacker, Brian (Anna) Hingst, Laura (Brennan) Hubbert. In addition, he is survived by his 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers who were by his side all of his life, Tom Hingst (Hurst, Texas) and Larry Hingst (Hertford, N.C.). Originally from San Antonio, Texas, he graduated from St. Mary's University and held numerous management positions throughout his life including corporate management positions at Carpenter Company from 21 years. He was a parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church for 36 years, which was considered his home and family as well. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Rd., on Friday, June 5, at 4 p.m. In order to comply with COVID-19 health regulations, everyone age 10 and older who enters the parish buildings must bring and wear a face mask. In addition, those who wish to attend the funeral mass must pre-register by going to the parish webpage, www.stmarysrichmond.org. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary's Catholic Church Building Fund or Human Concerns Ministry.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Daughters of Confederacy headquarters on fire, 2 Capitol Police officers injured as violence erupts during second night of protesting in Richmond
-
Northam denies Trump administration request to send Va. National Guard to 'clamp down' on D.C. unrest
-
WATCH NOW: 'What is the world coming to?' Broad Street business owners, residents clean up damage from protests.
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond protest turns violent Friday night with vehicles burned and shots fired into air
-
Sen. Tim Kaine and wife Anne Holton test positive for COVID-19 antibodies
Remembering Loved Ones
Westhampton Memorial Park 6 prime lots adjacent to brick walkway to office, Patterson & …