HINSON, Bertha Phaup, 92, of Midlothian, peacefully transitioned to Heaven on Saturday evening, April 4, 2020, at her home at The Crossings at Bon Air. A former model, beauty consultant, military spouse, realtor and world traveler; she hosted and produced a local TV program, Beauty from Ashes, which was an outward expression of her Christian faith well into her 80s. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Allan J. Phaup Jr. and Lewis Hinson; as well as her sister, Marjorie Dean. She is survived by her two sons, Jay (Bobbie Jo) Phaup of Amherst, Va. and Bruce (Karen) Phaup of Beaverdam, Va.; two beloved nieces, Elaine Packett and Glenda (Bill) Walker; nine grandchildren, Megan Steeves, Michael (Alexis) Phaup, Benjamin (Jessica) Phaup, Adrienne (Bruce) Hamilton, Susanna (Alex) Motley, Elizabeth Phaup, Abigail Phaup, Tyler Phaup, Ryan Phaup; and five great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Elise Steeves, Zoe and Liam Phaup and William Hamilton. The family is especially grateful to her extended family, the staff and caregivers at The Crossings at Bon Air for their gracious and professional care during the later years of her life, as well as Dr. Phillip Morrissette, Nurse Kim Deming and the staff from Midlothian Family Practice. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Crossings At Bon Air - Employees Holiday Fund, 9100 Bon Air Crossings Drive, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
