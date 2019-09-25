HINTON, Elloweese Stephenson, 82, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, September 21, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted son, Dwight Grant (Veverly); two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a sister and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 1 to 8 p.m., and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial