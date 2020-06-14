HINTON, Mildred Epps, age 90, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away on May 21, 2020. Born July 30, 1929, in Richmond, Virginia, she had been a Las Vegas resident for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sherman Hinton; daughter, Karen Hinton; and three siblings, Dorothy Montague, Elinor Epps and George Epps Jr. Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Madison; grandchildren, Christina (Matthew Howard), Madison and Ronald James Schwencer; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Sophia Howard; sister-in-law, Dorothy Epps of Richmond, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held on June 19, in Las Vegas, Nev. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, 5190 S. Valley View Blvd. #104, Las Vegas, Nev. 89118.View online memorial
