HIRSCH, Geraldine Francis Hadder, age 89, of Chester, Va., passed away Sunday morning, June 28, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Va., the daughter of the late Minos Lukins and Effie Dean Silverthorn Hadder. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William Louis Hirsch; daughter, Karen Louise; son, Bill Jr.; and brother, Tommy. She is survived by three sons, three daughters and a daughter-in-law, David (Shirley), Steven (Marti), Matt (Mary-Chris), Barbara (Phil), Mindy (Michael), Janet (Billy) and Sally; also survived by one brother, Harold; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Thomas Dale High School. She was a proud charter member of Grace Lutheran Church in Chester and led and assisted in many of the activities to help make Grace Lutheran the Church it is today. She retired from the Chesterfield County Assessor's Office. She loved playing games, especially Chess and playing cards with her Bridge club friends. She never let anyone win a game, grandchildren included, without earning it. She was a practical joker with a great sense of humor. She loved coffee and would make a fresh pot anytime a friend or neighbor came over for a visit. She loved to bowl and played in bowling leagues for years. She was a member of the PTA for many years. She enjoyed traveling. She loved football, especially the Dallas Cowboys. The family will have a small private service at Grace Lutheran Church, with Pastor Gann officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 13028 Harrowgate Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. Condolences may be registered with jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move
-
WATCH NOW: Virginia laws taking effect Wednesday affect guns, voting, gambling, statues and much more
-
About 7% of Maggie L. Walker Governor's School students are Black; 2 alumna want to change that