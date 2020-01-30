HITE-LARSON-MOEN, Sally Sumiko Kamiya , 94, passed away on January 25, 2020, at Morningside of Bellgrade. Born in Kahaluu, Oahu, the territory of Hawaii, she was the daughter of Kichiei Kamiya and Gosei Taira. She was retired from Chesterfield County Planning Department. She belonged to Oak Forest Baptist Church. She enjoyed music, singing, playing the ukulele and painting. Her family always came first and she was always there when we needed her. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality and her love of men. She is survived by her three children, Elena Collins, Karen Thompson (Wes) and Vince Hite (Bonnie); eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and her special friend, Harry Ryan. The memorial service will be held on Friday, January 31, at 2 p.m. at Oak Forest Baptist Church, 5101 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sally's name to Oak Forest Baptist Church.View online memorial
