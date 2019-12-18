HITE, WALTER JR.

HITE, Walter S. Jr., of Richmond, Va., passed away on December 15, 2019. He was preceded by his wife, Vera; and son, Keith. He is survived by his children, James (Bobbie), Donna Sauls (Paul) and Peggy Johnson; six grandchildren, eight great and two great-great-grandchildren. Walter was a WWII Navy veteran and retired from Lewis Printing Co. Visitation is 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, December 19, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231, followed by his funeral service at 10 a.m. in the chapel. Interment in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences received at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial