HITESHEW, Harold "Sonny," 78, of Midlothian, passed away on July 17, 2019. In case you think you are reading my obituary, you are not. You are reading about my Home Going. I am now at home with Jesus and my loved ones who went before me. I leave behind "The Love of My Life," Kathy Hiteshew; my sister, Mary Ann McClure (Norman); sons, Timothy A. and Ronald W. (Donna) Hiteshew; and my daughter, Theresa A. Moore (Tommy). I also leave behind my stepchildren, Amy Moore, Debra Sommer and Adam Moore; grandchildren, Jessica and Madison Hiteshew, Matt, Ryan and Jordan Hiteshew, Kinsey Wise, J.W. and Victoria Troxell, Becki and Trinity Sherman, Joshua and Justin Moore, Katie Sommer, Hunter Moore and Mason Lubking; the many great-grandchildren I was blessed to meet; and a special cousin, Kenneth Pratt (Wanda), who helped me so much in my life. I also leave behind many friends with whom I worked with for 40 years, at Reynolds Metals Bellwood Printing Plant. You are invited to come and see me from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Please dress casually. There will be a private burial at a later date in West Virginia.View online memorial