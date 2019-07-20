HITESHEW, HAROLD "SONNY"

HITESHEW, Harold "Sonny," 78, of Midlothian, passed away on July 17, 2019. In case you think you are reading my obituary, you are not. You are reading about my Home Going. I am now at home with Jesus and my loved ones who went before me. I leave behind "The Love of My Life," Kathy Hiteshew; my sister, Mary Ann McClure (Norman); sons, Timothy A. and Ronald W. (Donna) Hiteshew; and my daughter, Theresa A. Moore (Tommy). I also leave behind my stepchildren, Amy Moore, Debra Sommer and Adam Moore; grandchildren, Jessica and Madison Hiteshew, Matt, Ryan and Jordan Hiteshew, Kinsey Wise, J.W. and Victoria Troxell, Becki and Trinity Sherman, Joshua and Justin Moore, Katie Sommer, Hunter Moore and Mason Lubking; the many great-grandchildren I was blessed to meet; and a special cousin, Kenneth Pratt (Wanda), who helped me so much in my life. I also leave behind many friends with whom I worked with for 40 years, at Reynolds Metals Bellwood Printing Plant. You are invited to come and see me from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Please dress casually. There will be a private burial at a later date in West Virginia.

