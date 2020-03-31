HOBBS, ROBERT SR.

HOBBS, Robert N. Sr., 89, of Glen Allen, died March 29, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Sue S. Hobbs; three sons, Robert Jr., Scott and David Hobbs; three stepchildren, Kelvin Stubbs, RaJean Taylor and Lamont Stubbs; other relatives and friends. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 26 years of service and was a member of Quioccasin Baptist. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Online guestbook at scottsfunereralhome.com.

