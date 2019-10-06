HOBGOOD, Edith Farley, 96, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Hobgood; son, Steve Hobgood; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; a sister, Frances Overton; one son-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hobgood; daughter, Carolyn Turnley; her parents, four sisters and two brothers. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.View online memorial