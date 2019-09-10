HOBSON, Bettie Terrell Dorsey, born to Virginia Fry Terrell and William Amonette Terrell on January 8, 1931, peacefully transitioned from this life on September 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Howard Dorsey Jr.; her husband, Everett Fielding Hobson Jr. and his daughter, Paige Bourgeois. She is survived by her daughter, Terrell Dorsey Dalton (Mark); and her two cherished grandsons, M. Addison Dalton Jr. and Corey A. Dalton. She is also survived by her extended family, Mike Hobson (Barbara), Leigh Hobson and Julie Thomas (Wayne). Affectionately known as "Nan," Mrs. D. or "the Flower Lady" devoted her life to others. She had a special way of touching the lives of those around her with unique and thoughtful gifts. Her love for family and friends was undying and she always looked for an opportunity to bring people together. Bettie lived by the motto of "Care deeply, give freely, think kindly, act gently and be at peace with the world and with yourself." She served as a dance instructor with the Elinor Fry School of Dance, Director of Westhampton Playground, Designer for Kelley's Gift Shop as well as an interior design consultant. The family would like to thank the staff at Westminster Canterbury for their professional and personal care of Bettie during these last few months. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Concert Ballet, 11028 Leadbetter Road, Suite 16, Ashland, Va. 23005 or Westminster Canterbury Foundation, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be private. www.blileys.comView online memorial