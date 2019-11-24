HOBSON, Bettie Terrell Dorsey, born to Virginia Fry Terrell and William A. Terrell on January 8, 1931, peacefully transitioned from this life on September 6, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Terrell Dorsey Dalton (Mark); and her two cherished grandsons, M. Addison Dalton Jr. and Corey A. Dalton. She is also survived by her extended family, Mike Hobson (Barbara), Leigh Hobson and Julie Thomas (Wayne). Her love for family and friends was undying and she always looked for an opportunity to bring people together. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Westminster Canterbury, 1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Concert Ballet, 11028 Leadbetter Rd., Suite 16, Ashland, Va. 23005 or Westminster Canterbury Foundation. Online condolences can be left at www.blileys.com.View online memorial