HOBSON, Harold Jr., age 74, of Richmond, departed this life August 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemarie Hobson; and one son, Harold "Chip" Hobson III. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Hines; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Graveside services will be held Friday, 12 noon at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery 11:45 a.m. Friday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial