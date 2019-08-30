HOCKADAY, Ronnald L., of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He is survived by his companion, Marie Tess; four children, Kathie McDowell (Tony), Bill Hockaday (Kellie), Becky Mattio (Frank) and Karen Furgurson (Mark); 13 grandchildren, one great grandchild; two sisters, Shirley Sprouse and Ellen Powell (Larry); as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Haynes-Hockaday Family Cemetery, 7418 Marye Rd. (Rt. 205), Spotsylvania, Va. 22551. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.View online memorial