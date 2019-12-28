HODGE, Elizabeth "Libby" Wainwright, 56, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Nancy and Horace Wainwright; husband, Willard Ray Hodge; stepdaughter, Blair Hodge, all of Blackstone, Va.; several aunts, uncles, cousins; two cats, Beets and Cooper; and her doggie, Carly. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, Va. 23824. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, in Butterwood United Methodist Church, 2411 Darvills Rd., Blackstone, 23824, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Butterwood United Methodist Church, "Cemetery Fund," c/o James C. Maitland, 6967 Grubby Rd., Wilsons, Va. 23894. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial
