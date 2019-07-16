HODGE, Ruth B., 84, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John P. Ballman and Mary DeLeyla Ballman; and her brother, G. Robert Ballman. She is survived by her brother, John S. Ballman; her devoted husband, William H. Hodge; her children, Leyla Logan (Calvin), Alan Hodge (Ann), Holly Dunham (Dan) and Sherri Gantek (Ted); and her 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Ruth grew up in Evanston, Ill., graduating as valedictorian from New Trier High School in the class of 1953. Ruth earned her BA at University of Michigan, where she met William Hodge. Married for 60 years, they raised their four children in Annandale, Va. Growing up, Ruth's children thrived under her watchful and loving care. She encouraged them to meet high academic and moral standards, and her life served as their model. An education major in college, Ruth taught history for a number of years before becoming a mother. From then on, she served her family, community and church, and developed several programs to help others. Ruth will be remembered for the heartfelt love she had for her family and friends, her kind gentle spirit and especially her trademark smile. A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 18, at 2 p.m. at Lakewood's Simms Center, 1900 Lauderdale Dr., Henrico, Va. Memorial contributions may be sent to VBH Foundation, 3961 Stillman Pkwy., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial