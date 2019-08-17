HODGE, Thomas Elwood, 82, went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2019, after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Hodge; two children, Tommy Hodge and Brenda Withrow (Bobby); and one brother, Rodney Hodge. He is survived by five children, Cindy Osterbind (Paul), Steven Hodge (Sherry), Walter Greer (Theresa), Richard Greer (Tracy) and Kimberly Bottoms; one sister, Opal Webber (George); nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Tom was retired from American Filtrona. He was a ham radio enthusiast. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at Dale Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.View online memorial