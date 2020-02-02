HODGES, BOBBY "BOB" JR.

HODGES, Bobby "Bob" Eugene Jr., 65, of Richmond, went home to be with the Lord January 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob Sr. and Esther Hodges; and brother, Chris Hodges. He is survived by his children, Michael and Kaitlyn Hodges (Chris); granddaughter, Mackenzie; sisters, Laura Muncy (Pat) and Denise Overbey (Jay); nephews, Thomas Hodges and Matthew Wood; and niece, Lydia Hodges. Bob was an optician in Richmond, Va., for over 30 years, working for Lenscrafters and Walmart. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice, in his name.View online memorial
