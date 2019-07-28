HODGES, Velma J., 85, surrounded by her family, went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2019. She was born May 10, 1934, in Hendersonville, N.C., preceded in death by her husband, Vaden H. Hodges; and brothers, Edward, Ronnie and Barrie Laughter. Survived by her daughter, Helen McMahon of Midlothian; two sons, Ivan McBride (Sandy) of Ruther Glen and Robert Hester of Virginia Beach; and her brother, Richard C. Laughter of San Diego, Calif. She adored her grandchildren, William V. Sprawls, Jimmy M. Sprawls, Kelly B. McMahon, twins, Hayley E. and Abigail G. Hester. After retiring with 28 happy years at The Hartford Insurance Group as a supervisor, Velma spent her time volunteering and serving those less fortunate. She spent time with her family, laughing and enjoying every moment of life. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Rivers of Living Water Church at 10501 Sturbridge Drive, Richmond, Va. 23236. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Richmond SPCA.View online memorial