HODGES, Virginia Whitlock, 88, of Henrico, went home to be with the Lord, peacefully in the comfort of her home on August 31, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, Rutherford E. Hodges. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Osborne (Bobby) and Robin Roane (Walter); grandchildren, Hunter (Deborah), Brooke, Casey and Cody; and great-granddaughters, Allie and Parker. She was a longtime member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. A very special thank you to all of her wonderful caregivers. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 4210 Penick Rd., Henrico, Va. 23228. A funeral service will be held at the church at 12 p.m. with interment following in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church.View online memorial