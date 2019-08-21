HOFMANN, Marie Emma, 94, of Hopewell, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Christian Schmidt and Emma G. Schmidt; her loving husband, Adolph Hofmann Sr.; and a daughter, Gail Hofmann Gilman. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Smith (Tommie); daughter, Amy Butler (Bill); daughter, Charlotte Hofmann; son, Adolph Hofmann Jr. (Beverly); daughter, Laurie Newell (Larry); six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Paula Schwanz; longtime friend, Jessie Moore; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Marie was longtime member of St. James Catholic Church in Hopewell. A Rosary service will be held at 6 p.m. followed by the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home Hopewell Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 510 W. Poythress St., Hopewell, Va. 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial