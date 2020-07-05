HOGAN, Maurita Vanston, a resident of the Brandermill Woods Community, died June 11, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Midlothian. She was the widow of Thomas "Tom" P. Hogan. Born May 5, 1929, in Scranton, Pa., daughter of the late Gerald and Irene Vanston, Maurita graduated from Marywood College where she also later received her master's degree. After college, Maurita moved to Washington, D.C., to teach before marrying Tom in 1959; they lived for periods of time in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois and Arkansas. After raising her children, Maurita rejoined the workforce and held a variety of jobs in the insurance and food distribution industries. In 1998, Tom and Maurita retired to Brandermill, where she was an active member of the Brandermill Women's Club. Maurita was preceded in death by her son, James; her brother and sister-law, Dr. Gerald and Laura Vanston; and cousins, Paul Dillon and Gene Scanlon. She is survived by her children and their partners, Paul, Eileen, Michael and Sasha, William and Ann Siemering and John Hogan and Ken Cushine. Maurita will be sorely missed by her 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, other members of her extended family; especially by cousins, Mary Ann Scanlon and Helene May; and sister-in-law, Catherine Hogan; and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on July 11 at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, North Chesterfield. A livestream link for the mass, is available through Bliley's at www.blileys.com. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maurita's name to the Marywood Scholarship Fund at https://alumni2.marywood.edu/Make-a-gift.View online memorial
