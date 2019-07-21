HOGGE, CHARLES "CHUCK"

HOGGE, Charles F. "Chuck," left this earth on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Born to Melissa Renee Smith and Keith Hogge, he was given the gift of brightening the spirits of everyone he encountered. He is survived by his wife, Brandy Hogge; four children, Tegan, Takyah, Braylen, Jason; bonus "daughter," Bella; and two brothers. He would surely love for his legacy to continue with everyone he knows to "never meet a stranger." A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 90, 17662 Beaver Dam Rd., Beaverdam, Va. 23015. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family.View online memorial